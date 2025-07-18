Ex Refused To Sign The Documents To Obtain Passports For Their Children, So This Woman Got Them On Her Own And Booked Their Flights

Some parents always have an excuse when it comes to their kids’ welfare.

This woman has sole parental rights and wants to give her kids the life they deserve.

For years, she has been attempting to get them passports, but her ex refused to contribute financially and refused to sign the documents to get the passports.

She had to do it all on her own, and now her ex has changed his mind.

Aitah for keeping the kids passports? I (48F) have solo parental rights. I wanted to arrange passports for the kids last year. I have the 11 days a fortnight and 50:50 on the holidays. My ex (45M) has been blocking me through the courts for years to obtain the passports.

This woman’s ex-husband refused to pay for and sign their kids’ passports.

Now, the idea appears again because of the children’s schooling. Ex refused to sign the passports or pay half for them because “I just can’t afford it right now.” And he had just had a new baby with his girlfriend.

She processed them on her own anyway.

Ex doesn’t pay child support either because he runs a cash business, so he looks poor on paper. I said no worries and went about the harder process to obtain the passports without two signatures.

She informed her ex about their travel plans.

Fast forward to 2025, I’ve booked my flights and notified the ex I had booked them. I provided him the details.

Now, he’s demanding her access to school holidays and their kids’ passports.

Well miraculously, he has now found the funds to travel overseas and is demanding access on the school holidays and for me to handover the passports. AITA for not handing them over until he pays half of the cost and tells me where he is going?

It seems fair that he should contribute to the cost.

Some people only show up when the documents are ready.

