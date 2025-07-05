Family Wants To Split A Massive Bill, But One Person Is Tired Of Sharing The Costs Of Everyone’s Overindulgence

We’ve probably all dealt with the awkwardness of splitting a bill.

In this story, an even split was not so even after all.

Let’s read the receipts…

AITA for asking for a separate check? So I go out to eat with my bf’s family a lot, for context. It’s him, me, his 4 siblings, one of the sibling’s gf, their mom and their stepdad.

That’s a big table. How they splitting that bill?

Every time we go out the check is split 4 ways ( my bf and I together, his brother and his gf , the mom, and the stepdad) no matter how little or much I ordered. I don’t think this is right for anyone, bc if I ordered 4 chicken tacos why am I paying for ur 3 beers, 2 apps and entree?

Great question, what’s the answer?

So yesterday the waitress came and I asked for my bf and I to have a separate check. They all looked at me crazy. They said no, together we split it. I said no, I’m paying for him and me, he told me no he wanted it together. I said okay I’ll just pay for my food. I ordered an appetizer and a side caesar salad. The tab was almost $400. Why am I splitting it when my food was $25????

Why, indeed. But they can’t get mad about it, can they?

So they got mad.

Spoke too soon.

I explained I was not paying for stuff I didn’t order, and I’m not paying for her childrens’ meals. When I ordered 2 things. They all got mad and said, well we all are splitting it. I said that’s fine y’all can split it and I’ll pay for my meal. I left the restaurant by myself and didn’t attend the things they had planned afterwards, because the situation was obviously not over.

It’s never over, is it?

My bf got mad at me and said I embarrassed him at the restaurant and later by not attending the other events. I’m at a lost honestly. It’s the next day and everyone is still mad. AITA??

This family doesn’t seem to know what’s fair.

Let’s check the temp in the comments.

This person says, you’re not cheap, they’re cheap.

Someone else has a comprehensive list in response to this post.

This person says, why though?

Another person is like, couldn’t the BF pick up the check?

Another person votes for, ditch the boyfriend keep your money.

Check, please?

But just for one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.