Father Asked His Adult Children To Split Utility Bills For Letting Them Stay There, But They Called Him Unfair And It Sparked A Household Rift

As adult kids grow up and return home with partners in tow, the family home can begin to feel more like a cramped apartment.

So when one retired father suggested his adult daughters begin chipping in for their share of the utilities, their reaction wasn’t pretty.

Aitah for making my adult kids pay house expenses I (56M) have two daughters (22F, 23F). We all live in the house they grew up in. They both work full-time and have moved in their long-time boyfriends (23M, 24M). They handle all their own expenses: car, gas, insurance, and groceries.

Lately, the cost of it all has begun to add up.

Now that we have six adults, all the bills for household utilities have gone up with the extra people.

But when he asked for his daughters to help chip in, drama ensued.

I sent a text to everyone that going forward, as the utility bills come in, I will divide it by 3 and each couple would pay their percentage of the total. The electric bill was $300 for last month, so $100 each. Crap hit the fan about how unfair I’m being. So AITAH for making my adult kids pay $200–300 a month for cost sharing of the monthly bills?

Sounds like a pretty reasonable proposition.

What did Reddit make of all this?

These types of living arrangements typically work best when everyone pays their fair share.

This user doesn’t think the father is out of line in the slightest.

This commenter seems to think his daughters have had it too good for too long.

Even with paying their fair share, it’s still likely cheaper than most rents.

He gave them years of support without question, so you’d think despite it all his daughters would be more willing to help out.

Like it or not, it’s time they pitch in like the adults they claim to be.

