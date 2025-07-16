Friendly Cashier Compliments Customer On Her Makeup And Ponytail, But She Had No Idea How Much Those Kind Words Meant

If you are in a store and see a stranger whose clothing, hairstyle, or makeup looks really nice, would you stop and say something, or would you keep your thoughts to yourself?

In today’s story, one cashier compliments a customer on her hairstyle, and she’s pretty surprised at the customer’s reaction to the compliment.

Let’s see what happened.

Made a customer cry tonight, it was the highlight of my night. It was a seemingly normal night, management not giving breaks, and over working the rest of us. I was stuck on cash, as well as doing all the little things as well. When I do wait on customers, I always try to be polite and make small talk. And if they are wearing something I like, I will complement them on it. Nothing to big, just “That looks really good on you!” sort of thing.

She loved a customer’s ponytail.

As I am checking people out through my mundane shift, a man and woman came thru with a slightly emo style. Her hair was done up in these two elaborate pony tails and it looked awesome! I immediately complimented her upon it. She then stated how last time she was there she remembered how I complimented her on her makeup, and how she normally only wears this style around the house because she’s not sure about what other’s would think. And then proceeded to tear up.

You never know how much a kind word can make someone’s day.

I was stunned. I don’t think twice when I say things like that to people, but the fact she remembered me and was slightly encouraged by it meant a lot. As I finished her transaction, I told her that it looked great on her and to keep it up.

I know it’s kind of stupid, but it just really made my night, and reminded me that even though you see a million faces a day, you can make a slight difference in people’s lives behind a cash register. So thank you to all fellow retail workers, and may someone brighten your day as well! 🙂

That is such a sweet story! Yes, saying something nice to someone can really make their day and boost their self confidence.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Being kind can really brighten someone’s day.

