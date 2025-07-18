Friends Agreed To Split The Bill For A Group Trip, But Then One Of The Friends Backed Out At The Last Minute And Refused To Pay

Group events can be tricky. Everyone has different opinions about spending.

So, what happens when a friend stiffs you owed money?

Find out how one Redditor handles a friend ditching their group trip last minute and how the friend reacts to it all.

Read the story below to learn more.

AITA for Demanding that a Friend Pays for an Already Booked Trip? I (25M) am going on a trip in July with 7 other guys (all 25M) that I have known since middle school. We all booked an Airbnb back in early April and I used my card to make the payment. The total came out to around $425 per person for the Airbnb, and everyone confirmed that they would be able to pay this. After I booked the Airbnb, I requested that everyone Venmo me the full amount.

All payments were received…except for one.

I received the payment from everyone very shortly after, except from our one friend Will (25M). Will said that he would pay the night following the night I booked the Airbnb, but I never received his payment.

And then, the excuses rolled in.

I asked the next day for his payment, and he said his Venmo wasn’t working. I gave him the benefit of the doubt and didn’t ask again for a few weeks. Yesterday, he told everyone in our group chat that he would no longer be going on the trip, as he just applied to summer school and wouldn’t be around in July. This suddenly changed everything, because had we have known this, we most likely would’ve booked a smaller Airbnb and all saved some money.

Now, the group has two options.

It seems now that our only options are to: A) Find a different friend to replace Will’s spot on the trip or B) All pay an extra $62 to cover his dues.

But the OP isn’t set on Will getting off scot-free.

However, I believe that Will should still pay something towards this trip, because he had already committed to going and up until a week ago, he was still committed to going, he just hadn’t paid yet. I texted him on the side, asking if he could pay something towards the trip since we booked a place for 8 people, and he basically told me that he’s unemployed [right now].

Will’s response? Not so nice.

[He says] he needs the money for college now, and there’s no way that he’d now pay towards a trip that he’s not going on. I replied saying that if I had his money [right now] (like I should’ve had) that I wasn’t sure if I’d give him the full amount back since he had already committed, but he said he would’ve demanded the full amount back anyways. So, AITA for demanding that he still pays a partial/full amount towards our trip that he committed to?

Was this friend in the right for confronting his cheap buddy? Let’s see what Reddit thinks by reading the comments below.

Redditors all said, “NTA” but sprinkled in some wisdom.

One reader also advised checking AirBnb’s terms and conditions.

And finally, a commenter said this friend deserves to be banned from future trips.

This friend learned a valuable lesson — never make travel plans with that dude again.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.