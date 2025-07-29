Grandma Wouldn’t Stop Spoiling The Kid, So Now She Can’t Be Left Alone With Them

Nothing gets people more heated than arguments over how to parent.

And that’s not just internet strangers – it’s the people right next to you in life.

AITA for banning my mother-in-law from seeing our child after she repeatedly broke my parenting rules?

Ok, how severe are we talking?

My husband and I have clear parenting rules regarding sweets, screen time, and discipline for our 5-year-old. My mother-in-law consistently ignores these boundaries when she babysits, giving excessive candy, letting him watch hours of TV, and openly criticizing our parenting style in front of our child.

But it just kept happening, over and over…

After multiple conversations, nothing improved, and yesterday was the final straw—she openly defied my instructions about screen time again, leading to a heated confrontation. I’ve now banned her from unsupervised visits. My husband supports me, but other family members call me overly controlling and cruel. AITA for enforcing strict boundaries?

Personally, I think it all comes down to how strict we’re really talking about.

If the kid only gets candy and extra TV time when grandma is around, so what? That’s not every day, right? A treat here and there is a healthy part of childhood.

Be wary of how far you’re inclined to go to protect your kid from things that aren’t all that dangerous.

