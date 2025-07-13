Grill Owner Tried To Clean Hers With An Onion Instead Of A Wire Brush, And The Results Are Impressive

Look, I’ll be real, I know nothing about grilling.

That said, this looks cool to me.

Evaluate it yourself from TikTok user @kmfbee777:

“Word on the street is you supposed to clean a grill with an onion. They say the bristles be leaving pieces – them big brushes be leaving bristles and pieces and **** or something. Allegedly, man.”

“I mean, **** it. I see what they talking about. Look how clean this **** is. Look at how dirty this is. Clean. Man, **** what y’all talking about. I’m ******* with this.”

“And it’s just burnt onion. Like a little onion flavored on the hot dogs, on the burgers.”

“Oh, yeah. Get y’all a ******* onion, man.”

Good thing she covered her bases.

Does the internet have a new catchphrase?

This is a very confusing exchange:

This one is great, though.

So get you an onion, I guess!

