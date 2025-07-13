July 13, 2025 at 4:48 am

Grill Owner Tried To Clean Hers With An Onion Instead Of A Wire Brush, And The Results Are Impressive

by Ben Auxier

Using an onion to clean a grill

tiktok/kmfbee777

Look, I’ll be real, I know nothing about grilling.

That said, this looks cool to me.

Evaluate it yourself from TikTok user @kmfbee777:

Using an onion to clean a grill

tiktok/kmfbee777

“Word on the street is you supposed to clean a grill with an onion. They say the bristles be leaving pieces – them big brushes be leaving bristles and pieces and **** or something. Allegedly, man.”

Using an onion to clean a grill

tiktok/kmfbee777

“I mean, **** it. I see what they talking about. Look how clean this **** is. Look at how dirty this is. Clean. Man, **** what y’all talking about. I’m ******* with this.”

Using an onion to clean a grill

tiktok/kmfbee777

“And it’s just burnt onion. Like a little onion flavored on the hot dogs, on the burgers.”

Using an onion to clean a grill

tiktok/kmfbee777

“Oh, yeah. Get y’all a ******* onion, man.”

@kmfbee777

♬ original sound – KB 🕷️

Good thing she covered her bases.

2025 06 09 01 15 37 Grill Owner Tried To Clean Hers With An Onion Instead Of A Wire Brush, And The Results Are Impressive

Does the internet have a new catchphrase?

2025 06 09 01 15 45 Grill Owner Tried To Clean Hers With An Onion Instead Of A Wire Brush, And The Results Are Impressive

This is a very confusing exchange:

2025 06 09 01 15 58 Grill Owner Tried To Clean Hers With An Onion Instead Of A Wire Brush, And The Results Are Impressive

This one is great, though.

2025 06 09 01 16 19 Grill Owner Tried To Clean Hers With An Onion Instead Of A Wire Brush, And The Results Are Impressive

So get you an onion, I guess!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter