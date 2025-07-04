Groom Struggles With Best Man’s Unforgivable Comments About Mother’s Unorthodox Cancer Treatment, So He Considers Uninviting Him From His Wedding

Medical treatments and how the family handles them are an extremely personal choice.

Imagine watching your mom suffer with cancer while you’re also planning your wedding. If your best man criticized how you were handling everything, would you ignore him or be so offended that you never wanted to see him again?

AITA If I uninvited my best man to my wedding? I’m getting married in 11 days and had a really hard falling out with my best man last night.

Currently, my mom has Stage 3 cancer and is refusing treatment. Last night, I was at a party with friends, and my best friend said, “You don’t care that your mom is dying. You’re a terrible friend. You’re selfish. Why aren’t you more miserable? You should be miserable.”

I’ve been going to therapy and trying to hold it together, since I can’t uninvite my parents. I’ve finally been doing better this past month. He knows how hard it’s been on me, and this came out of nowhere. Apparently, I wasn’t suffering enough.

It’s really hard watching my mom do this to herself, which has been destroying me emotionally. I’ve been holding it together because I’m locked in for $40,000 on a wedding. I need to be emotionally ok for my fiancé and not have a breakdown seeing my parents at the wedding. My best man knew this, tried to make me feel bad for it, wanted to see me suffer, and has only been making everything harder than it needs to be.

I told him not to be my best man. I switched to my lifelong friend from out of town. I don’t want to be friends with him anymore. We have a big friend group, and if I uninvite him, all our friends will wonder what happened. It’s such a ridiculously unfair situation to be in.

Do I uninvite him or just power through the wedding? I don’t really want to see him nor have to share this day with someone who would do something so evil to me. I don’t want friends to take sides or have it be complicated.

This friend did the unthinkable, and this groom has every right to protect himself.

