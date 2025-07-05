Guests Let Their Kids Run Wild At Her House, But When She Asked Them Not To Bring Them Again They Ignored Her

Unfortunately, some people will act like your home is theirs and boundaries do not exist.

Imagine having guests over whose kids constantly wreck your furniture, spill drinks, and get rewarded for bad behavior, while their parents just laugh.

Now, imagine asking them to leave the kids at home on their next visit, and being told flat-out no.

How would you handle it?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA- Visitors bringing kids Would I be wrong if I asked some visitors not to bring their kids when visiting my house? The kids don’t have the best manners, so they often damage stuff or just spill drinks on furniture, etc. The worst part is that the parents don’t discipline the children.

The parents have a clear lack of respect themselves.

Instead, they laugh at the bad behavior and encourage it. I have asked the parent not to bring the child, and they have replied, saying, “No, they will be coming.” I feel it’s my house and I should be able to welcome who I want. AITA?

Wow! Some people might decide to rethink a relationship like that.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

According to this reader, a public place would be more appropriate.

As this comment explains, she can turn them away at the door.

Too funny, and very true!

This person’s friend had a strategy for these situations.

The visitors are beyond rude.

She should just tell the parents that they are no longer invited, either.

That’s way too much to deal with.

