Boyfriend Always Cleans His Plate, But He Doesn’t Thinks It’s Fair That His Girlfriend Won’t Give Him Leftovers

Personally, I think there are few feelings better than when you remember you’ve got leftovers from some really good meal in the fridge.

And there are few things more heartbreaking than realizing someone else got to them first.

AITA for not sharing my leftovers with my bf? My bf (31M) is convinced that it’s a red flag that I (27F) don’t want to split my leftovers with him. Basically he’s much larger than I am, so he always finishes his meals when we go out, and since I’m smaller I tend to eat half and save the rest as a lunch for the next day during work.

Makes sense so far.

But there’s an argument at play here.

Recently he’s been arguing that it’s selfish of me to not share those leftovers with him if he asks for some. For example, if we are at the restaurant and he’s finished and I’m waiting to box mine up, and he says can I finish that? I said no because I wanted it the next day. He thinks that’s greedy. Sometimes he’s paying for these meals, sometimes I’m paying but I personally don’t think payment matters.

It all goes back to their childhoods…

I was raised in a more selfish way where my multiple siblings and I would fight over food and my parents weren’t very generous either, so it is a little ingrained in me. Whereas my bf was raised in a very generous, sharing household so he was a bit alarmed that my knee-jerk reaction was no. Which I can understand. He says that if I asked for his food he wouldn’t hesitate to give it to me. He says he would give me the shirt off his back. I guess I am just of the mindset that my meal is mine, and of course he can have a few bites but I really want to save it for the next day?

And now there’s a “rule” in place, though perhaps not an equitable one.

He’s come up with a rule that if we’re going out to a nice fancy restaurant for an occasion, whatever food is leftover we will equally split. However keep in mind he always finishes his own food. Curious to see if I’m the [jerk]? Is it selfish of me if I don’t want to share my leftovers?

Here’s what that comments made of this:

Dude if you’re that hungry, get more food.

Like, the red flag is on the other foot.

Some took this very personally.

As a bigger guy, I get it, it sucks that our meals don’t stretch as far as others’.

But that doesn’t mean we can take theirs.

