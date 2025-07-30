He Brought Home Leftovers From A Company Dinner For Himself But Not His Partner, So She Felt Overlooked And Accused Him Of Being Rude

Assumptions about what’s “normal” in relationships often lead to misunderstandings.

While he saw leftover food from his work event as a simple convenience, his partner interpreted it as a lack of consideration for her own needs.

Was he being inconsiderate, or was she expecting too much?

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not bringing food back from a restaurant for my SO? Yesterday I went to a company-sponsored team event with my coworkers. We went go-karting and had dinner at a steakhouse afterward, all paid for by the company.

But when he got home, he found himself in some hot water.

I brought home the leftovers of my meal, and my SO is upset that I didn’t bring her any food back. She says I should have asked her if she wanted anything and paid for it myself.

She’s also saying it’s normal/customary/expected thing to do and that I’m rude for not considering her. AITA?

It’s clear these two people had very different expectations about how the night was supposed to go.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter doesn’t seem to think this is customary at all.

The fact that this was a work function complicated things as far as leftovers.

If he had brought home leftovers, it could have stirred up unnecessary drama at his job.

Picking up something for your partner at the bakery? Sure. At a work event? Definitely not.

Relationships require understanding, not unreasonable demands.

