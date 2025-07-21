He Cheated On And Divorced His Wife, Then Got Upset With His Brother’s Family Because They Remained Close To His Ex

When a couple gets divorced, it can make relationships with friends and family difficult if you let it.

What would you do if your husband’s brother divorced his wife, and then got upset with you when you remained close to her?

That is the situation the family in this story is in, and they are refusing to abandon their sister-in-law just because he divorced her.

AITA for inviting my SIL over without consulting my BIL? Some context- My BIL and SIL are going through a divorce- he cheated on her and left her last year, and it’s been rough for all of us to adjust to the “new normal.” All of us, that is, except my BIL (who is my husband’s biological brother) who claims he’s living his best life.

Divorce can hurt relationships beyond just the husband and wife.

Fast forward to this spring- we were hanging out with my SIL, and I mentioned to her that if it was her turn to have my nephew for Easter, they were welcome to come over to our place. She said she wasn’t sure yet but would love to come over since we hadn’t spent a holiday together with her in over a year as we usually spend them with my BIL and nephew. A few days after our invite, he texted us and told us it was inappropriate for us to invite her over without checking with him first, that he was surprised that we would “choose” to spend a holiday with her over him (since he’s my husband’s biological brother) and that in the future all holiday plans should be run by him first to avoid any conflicts or awkwardness.

He doesn’t get to dictate who they are friends with or who they consider family.

I texted him back and said, no, we won’t be doing that and explained that he was trying to gatekeep our relationship with my SIL. I said that we want to maintain our relationship with her and him, and that both of them are family. Ever since that text, he has GHOSTED us and won’t respond to texts and apparently expects an apology. So, was I wrong for inviting her over in the first place without consulting him and then refusing to respect his wishes to have all invites run through him? Should I apologize? AITA?

The brother-in-law needs to learn that just because he divorced her doesn’t mean everyone else has to abandon her as well.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this situation.

Good point, the nephew needs the support too.

No need to abandon the victim in this divorce.

This person says they are 100% right.

Cheaters deserve no sympathy.

This commenter says to support the SIL.

Time to let the BIL ‘live his best life’ on his own.

Boy, bye.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.