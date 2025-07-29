He Cheated On Her And They Broke Up, But He’d Still Really Like To Go To A Concert Together

Breakups can be extremely messy, and it’s not always clear what the right thing to do is.

AITA for taking back concert tickets I got for my ex and I? I bought concert tickets for my ex and I for Christmas. I spent a good chunk of money on these tickets, paid for an airbnb and was going to drive, I got him a few other things but this was the biggest gift I got.

Well since then we’ve broken up because he cheated on me, we still live together because we have a baby together, but essentially he put my physical health at risk as well as our sons. The lies still continue and he continues to disrespect me by trying to make things work while actively continuing to do what he was doing when we were together that led me to leaving him. He can do whatever he wants but I continuously tell him to leave me alone if he’s going to be doing all of that, details aren’t really important unless anyone asks.

Anyway, so we were coparenting fine but with him continuing to try and flirt with me and make things work, it just feels like a slap in the face. Being around him is just triggering and the concert is 5 hours away. I can’t imagine being in a car with him that long and then overnight in an Airbnb. So I told him last night I am choosing to either go by myself or find a friend to come.

Now he’s mad. Saying I shouldn’t be taking back a gift that I got him. I honestly just feel like he doesn’t deserve it. He thinks I should just let him go and then we can create a gap in how close we are afterward, but I just think if he comes it’s going to end up being a waste of money going together because I probably won’t be able to enjoy the concert. And going together but sitting or standing separate isn’t an option because I bought actual seats and not GA tickets

