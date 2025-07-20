He Declined To Coach His Fiancée Through Weight Loss Again, So She Accused Him Of Not Supporting Her

Relationships often require navigating a fine line between encouragement and overstepping, especially when it comes to something as personal as losing weight.

When one man backed away from helping his fiancée’s weight loss journey, he hoped to preserve their emotional connection, but she saw it as a betrayal instead.

AITA for refusing to help my fiancee lose weight for our wedding next year ? I (29M) want my fiancée (29F) to be happy and healthy, but I don’t think it’s good for our relationship for me to again try to help her lose weight.

He’s learned from past experience that this is a very touchy topic for her.

In previous attempts, she was very irritable with me. She would lie about what she did. She got more insecure about her looks. She got uncomfortable with physical intimacy.

But when he suggests an alternative, she’s not happy with that either.

She wants me to help her lose, at least, 50 pounds for our wedding next year, and I said she should get a professional to help her. I offered to pay from my personal fund. She got mad. AITA?

He thought bowing out would help protect their relationship, but it only made tensions worse.

This commenter agrees that the help should come from outside of their relationship.

The impact professional help can make shouldn’t be discounted.

Dedicated professionals have a skillset that most average people don’t.

It’s smart to avoid potential pitfalls in your relationship when possible.

He was trying to set a needed boundary for their relationship, not disrespect her struggle.

Sometimes loving someone means knowing when to step aside.

