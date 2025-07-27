He Doesn’t Want Much To Do With His Dad’s Girlfriend, And When He Refused To Take A Picture With Her It Made Her Cry

Having new family dynamics enter a situation is always weird, especially when you’re going through all the massive changes of your teen years.

It can lead to all sorts of odd situations.

AITA for refusing to take a picture with my dad’s girlfriend? Growing up with divorced parents, I (14/M) mostly hang out with my mom (40/F) and stepdad(40/M) but I spend every other weekend with my dad (48/M) and his girlfriend, Natacha (44/F). At first, things were chill with my dad, and even though I only met Natacha in 2023, we got along pretty well.

But over time, I noticed she often sided with my dad, even when he wasn’t being fair to my mom or me. Natacha had a habit of getting involved in my personal stuff, pushing me to share things I’d rather keep private. This created a lot of tension, especially when she dismissed my feelings or tried to defend my dad’s harsh behavior. These experiences slowly messed up my relationship with both of them.

For example, during an Easter family gathering at a restaurant, we ate and had a good time. I had my dad sit in the middle so I don’t sit by her, after the food, we were getting ready to take family photos, It was fun, but when Natacha went in the photo, right next to me, I moved away because I didn’t wanna be by her. I would not want to be around someone who defended someone who was mean to my mother. Anyway, I walked away, which she definitely noticed and mentioned to my dad.

This led to my her texting him, trying to guilt trip, and he called me stubborn to her. My dad texted me manipulating me, telling me I made her cry, which is manipulation because she was not crying. He forced me to hug her, but I declined, I did not apologize, as she put this on herself. In the end, if Natacha had been more understanding and less defensive of my dad’s actions, she would’ve maybe gotten different treatment. AITA?

Being a teenager and resenting your parent’s new partner is entirely normal, for good reasons, bad reasons, or no reason.

The trouble comes with not properly recognizing or communicating these things. Some introspection is needed amongst the reactions in order to grow.

Also, just because she didn’t cry in front of you didn’t mean she didn’t cry later. Remember that the people you’re dealing with are humans too, and even adults have feelings.

