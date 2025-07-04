He Got Tired Of Rearranging His Life For An Ungrateful Brother, So He Finally Decided To Give Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine

Reciprocity is one of the strongest threads that hold close relationships together, but it’s clear some people value this more than others.

So when his brother expected help moving yet again (despite never returning the favor), he finally stood up for his own boundaries and told his brother he was on his own.

AITA for refusing to help my brother move after he’s bailed on me every time? My brother has asked for my help moving three times. I showed up every time. Loaded my car, lifted boxes, the whole deal. Didn’t complain once and even took a day off work for him last time.

When I moved last year, I asked him for a hand. He said he’d be there. He wasn’t. Just a “something came up” excuse later. No apology, didn’t even ask if I got everything moved okay.

A few months after that, I asked if he could help me assemble some furniture. He agreed, then ghosted. Now, he’s moving again and texts me like nothing’s wrong: “You free next weekend to help me move?”

I told him no. He asked why. I said, “I’ve helped you three times and you’ve never even bothered to help me.”

His response was that I’m being petty and holding a grudge over “small stuff.” If helping me was such “small stuff,” he should’ve done it. He can get someone else to lift his stuff his time.

He certainly didn’t owe his brother another favor, especially not after being left behind so many times himself.

Sometimes saying no is a necessity.

