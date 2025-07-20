He Hosted A Horror Party And Chose The Film, And Then Invited People To Leave If They Didn’t Like It

It’s the stuff of nightmares.

You throw a party. The guests aren’t happy.

Some of them actually walk out in protest.

Oh no. Everyone hates you.

In this story, the nightmare is real… except maybe the host really is to blame.

Let’s tune in to this tale.

AITA for telling a guest to leave my horror movie party? I invited several people to a horror movie party a few weeks ago, and the party was last night. The invitation was worded, “If you want to watch some of MY favorite horror movies with me Saturday, June fifteenth, come over by 9:30 PM. “Booze and snacks will be provided. Feel free to bring additional alcohol if you would like, but there is no obligation. Please don’t bring any food.”

OK, weirdly specific but fine. I wonder how people RSVPed.

That’s exactly how the invitation was worded, except for the emphasis on MY. That was just to make sure you see it said that.

Oh boy.

Five people accepted my invitation. On the night in question everyone arrived, I made them drinks and we started watching the original The Thing. After The Thing I put on Nope.

Not a bad lineup, but not everybody’s… thing.

One of my guests said “I don’t like this movie. Can we watch something else?” I said no, I had already picked out which movies to play. He said he really didn’t like the movie and would rather skip it. I said that’s not really how invitations work.

OP is taking this movie night really seriously. Will they budge?

When you throw your own party, you get to pick the films. This is my party. If he had a preference he should have reached out in advance to ask what movies we were watching. He claimed I said we were watching horror movies, so he was expecting something like Nightmare on Elm Street or Friday the 13th. The Thing and Nope are more sci-fi than horror. I said they are sci-fi and horror, but mainly horror. He said he would just leave if we watched Nope.

Tomato, tom-ah-to but… would it be so bad to switch it up?

I said okay. He left and one other guest left with him. This morning I got a text from my second guest who left saying I was really rude and being a good host means accommodating your guests.

Yeah, probably not gonna get a lot of repeat visitors like this.

I don’t understand what the benefit to me in that is. You come over to my house to eat my food and drink my booze, you don’t then get to pick the movie. If you invite me to your house to eat your food and drink your booze, I assume you pick the entertainment.

Um. Has OP ever been to a party before?

My friend said I’m being intentionally obtuse. I don’t think I am. I think they are both entitled. Who’s right?

This sounds like the beginning of a bad horror movie… night.

What do the comments think about who’s right?

This person is just like, weird energy.

Someone else says it’s a party not a transaction.

Another poster is like, this hill doesn’t have eyes. Move on.

Another poster echoes that this is a childish move.

Someone else questions their age, again.

The bad vibes are coming from inside the house.

Parties are about the guests, too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.