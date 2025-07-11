He Insulted The Staff While Demanding A Job, So They Showed Him The Door Instead Of An Application

People say first impressions matter, especially when you’re asking for a job.

This customer, however, came in hot and hostile, and he didn’t just question the manager’s authority, he outright refused it.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

How not to ask for a job. This happened a bit early today, but hopefully worth the share. Smallish family-owned hardware store. M – Store Manager (younger Hispanic guy, 25 or so)

O – Son of the Owner

R – Random walk-in

The walk-in came in looking for a job, but things got off to a rough start.

R: How’s it going? I’m looking to speak with the manager.

M: I’m the manager. What can I do for you?

R: Don’t lie to me, I asked to speak to the manager.

M: I am the manager. Is there something that I can help you with?

R: Yeah, you can get me the manager like I asked you to.

M: I am the manager.

R: Forget you! Just get me the manager! I just want to apply for a job.

Finally, the manager calls for help from the son of the owner who tries talking to the walk-in.

M gets O’s attention and help. O: Sir, is there a problem?

R: Yeah, I asked M to talk to the manager so I can fill out a job application, but he keeps lying to me.

O: How’d he lie to you, sir?

R: He keeps telling me that he is the manager.

O: He is the manager.

This walk-in continues to refuse reason.

R: So now you’re going to lie to me too? Dang, man, I’m just looking for a job.

Finally, the son of the owner tells the walk-in to get lose.

O: We’re not lying to you, sir, but you will need to look elsewhere for a job.

R: What does that mean? I just want to fill out an application.

O: We’re not interested in your application. You need to leave the store now.

The walk-in argues a little more, but finally accepts defeat.

Five minutes of arguing between O and R before R leaves, still not comprehending why he wasn’t given a job application.

Looks like this guy’s biggest obstacle for this job was his own rudeness.

What did Reddit have to say?

This guy really never stood a chance with an attitude this bad.

To be serious about applying at a business, you should treat each and every person with the utmost respect.

Maybe this rude guy didn’t want the job that bad.

Some people really can’t be bothered to make a good impression.

No amount of yelling or arguing changed the fact that this guy was still in the wrong.

No one wants to work with someone who can’t even show basic respect.

