He Put His Well-Being First By Refusing A Late-Night Concert Pickup, But It Led To Some Subtle Backlash From His Wife And Sister

Even the most supportive partners have to set limits when their time and energy are wearing thin.

One husband agreed to drop off his wife and sister at a concert, but when they pleaded for a midnight pickup, he had to stand up for his own wellbeing.

AITAH for declining to pick my wife and sister up from a late night concert on a work night? My wife and my sister have plans to go to a concert Thursday night. It’s at a venue about 25 minutes from our house.

My wife hinted that she would like me to drive them there and then pick them up afterwards. I said I would definitely drop them off, but I have work the next morning and the concert likely won’t end until after midnight or 1 a.m.

I suggested that I drop them off and she take an Uber home since it’ll be so late. She seemed disappointed but not upset.

I feel bad for not stepping up and offering to pick her up, but I do have to wake up early for work the next day. I’ll also be driving us 3 hours to our hometown the next day, so I’d really rather not be drowsy for the drive. AITA?

What did Reddit make of all this?

This user thinks he’s right to be wary of the risks of driving tired.

It’s a no-brainer for this commenter that this guy isn’t at fault for setting his limits.

He never promised them anything, so it’s not right of them to hold his refusal against him.

The favor isn’t as simple as some people make it seem.

Being supportive doesn’t always mean saying yes to everything.

Remember that.

