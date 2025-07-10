He Told His Wife She Has One Week To Clean Up Their Disgusting House Or He’s Going To File For Divorce

Yikes…this place must be a real hell hole!

And, as someone who values cleanliness, I can understand why he’d be so upset about his wife not keeping their house clean while he’s away.

But that’s just me.

Check out his story below and YOU decide if you think he’s taking things too far.

AITA for calling my wife a slob and demanding she clean before I come home? “I (30M) just came back from a nearly 6-month deployment. I’ve been married to my wife (29F) for 2 years. This is the longest deployment I’ve had since we’ve lived together. No kids, but we do have a few pets. I bought the house we live in before we got married, and before I left, it was clean and in great condition.

Oh, gross!

When I walked through the door, it was like stepping into one of those hoarder show houses. I wish I was kidding. This is not an exaggeration. In fact, it’s probably not descriptive enough. The master bathroom had black mold on the walls. The sink and shower were caked with soap scum, hair everywhere, trash covering the floor — we’re talking used tissues, used pads, makeup packaging, all just strewn round. The toilet…I won’t even describe the toilet.

Ugh!

The bedroom had waist-high piles of clothes, papers, and god knows what lining two walls. The carpet was completely covered in pet hair. I saw little moths flying around that looked like the kind that eat fabric and hair. The living room wasn’t dirty as much as it was piled with clutter – unopened shopping bags, decorations from last Halloween and Christmas still out, tons of random stuff she clearly bought but never put away. And the kitchen…the smell hit me before I even walked in. Both sinks were full of dirty dishes with some kind of black sludge coating the bottom. The fridge was packed, but mostly with expired and rotting food.

It just keeps getting worse…

There were 2 casserole dishes filled with what I can only describe as pure mold. Based on what I found, the food in those dishes had been sitting there since before I left in January. I completely lost it. I yelled. A lot. I called her names, because honestly, what kind of person lets things get this bad? It felt like coming home to a house abandoned by squatters.

He gave her an ultimatum.

I told her she had one week to clean the entire house and return it to the condition it was in before I deployed or I’d be filing for divorce. Then I left. I’m staying with a friend. This guy is not easy to live with. He’s loud, way too talkative, and messy in his own way, but even his place is paradise compared to what I walked into. My wife cried and begged me to stay. She said I was being unfair, and that I just “left her here to deal with everything.” But I don’t understand. What everything? We have no kids. She works a normal job and comes home. That’s it.

She doesn’t have a good excuse.

No night shifts, no 80-hour weeks, no caretaking responsibilities. What else was there for her to deal with? What could possibly be taking up so much of her time and energy that basic tasks like throwing away used tissues, washing dishes, or taking out the trash couldn’t be done? She told me I needed to help her because it was “our mess,” but I’ve been gone for over five months. She claims that I didn’t understand how hard it was for her while I was gone. I didn’t make any of that mess. I’ve been deployed and working my *** off and the house I paid for was trashed while I was away. Is there something I really don’t understand here?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user said he’s NTA.

This individual chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

He’s tired of this place being a total disaster!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.