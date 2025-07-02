He Tried To Warn His Arrogant Boss About His Vehicle Troubles, But The Guy Wouldn’t Listen And His Truck Broke Down In The Middle Of Nowhere

Folks, if you don’t believe that karma is real…well, you might after reading this story!

Old boss got his. “Working as tech in a heavy equipment shop, had a boss that would keep 1/2 of one of 4 very large bays just for parking his vehicles or personal projects. These bays are big enough for us to work on large excavators in doors, so he was already screwing us out of work space.

This man regularly bragged about how good of a mechanic he was. Often told outlandish stories about repairing equipment in the field and all the money he made because of it. Never shut up about all of the race cars he built as a result of all his extra cash.

Come to find out this guy was screwing us over at every turn. Regularly made it seem like we were doing terribly in the shop during meetings, but collected huge bonuses off of our hard work. I heard him openly bad mouthing us on the phone once. Fast forward to him taking one of his 2 week vacations. God’s gift to broken equipment is doing the front wheel bearings on his old F350 before a long road trip. Not only did I see him “pack” these so terribly, he’s cranking down on the axle lug putting it back together. No torque wrench, not spinning the wheel, nada. I was passing by and chimed in “I’m pretty certain there’s a torque speck on that, and a series of tightening/loosening steps to do.”

I can’t remember his exact reply, but it was something to the effect of all of his years wrenching and yada yada. So I let it go, knowing full well this bearing was gonna delete. 4 hours into his 12 hour trip towards his destination, hauling a trailer with motorcycles and all, can you guess what happened about 11 pm in the fall of northern New Mexico on 1-25? Lost 3 days on his trip for that little one.”

