Son Was Disowned By His Dad, So This Guy Decided Not To Invite Him To Graduation

Every kind of drama sucks, but family drama really does take that to a whole new level.

Society tells us that family is important, that blood is thicker than water, that families always have each others’ backs.

But what about when all that is far from true with the people to whom you happen to be related?

For the guy in this story, that meant setting firm boundaries when it came to landmark moments in his life.

But now the pressure is on, since other family members are being less than supportive.

Read on to find out how a rift formed in this family.

AITA for refusing to let my dad attend my graduation and apparently making him cry? Almost a year ago I graduated high school, and I refused to give my father a ticket to the event. Recently my Nana (my father’s mom) keeps trying to get me to apologize to him and repair things. She says that he cried over not being able to attend my graduation, which is why they chose to not attend either. There is a long list of reasons why I didn’t invite my father, but my Nana and all the family on his side claim I’m a selfish brat and that I need to fix my relationship with him.

Let’s see what his father did to cause him to be banned from the graduation.

Prior to him asking for tickets to my graduation he had not spoken with me in five months. He didn’t invite me to his wedding months before my graduation, I’m not allowed to step foot in his home, and his new wife hates my guts. And during my junior year of high school he decided I was no longer welcome in his home until I could “be happy” there.

But the list of reasons just keeps getting worse.

My dad has always put me down verbally and especially resented me after I came out as trans (female to male). He didn’t care either when my mom told him I’d lost the ability to walk unassisted and was now disabled (two years ago). After my parents’ divorce and a lot of therapy I started standing up for myself, and that’s why he kicked me out and basically disowned me. So in response to him not being in my life and isolating me from his family I chose to deny him the opportunity to attend my graduation. AITA?

There is no way that this guy could be in the wrong here.

If his dad disowned him, kicked him out of his house and didn’t invite him to his wedding, there’s more than enough reasons not to invite him to graduation already.

But the neglect and abuse the kid faced is totally unacceptable, and graduation is one of many things this father should be banned from.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

Being a parent doesn’t give you the right to act however you want.

It also doesn’t give you automatic admission to the important events in your child’s life – these things are permitted to parents who deserve it, and disowning your son falls well outside of those parameters.

This guy did exactly the right thing by only allowing people who supported him to be at his graduation.

He deserves so much more.

