He Was Planning To Give His Half Brother Part Of His Inheritance, But He Changed His Mind After A Broken Promise

“Inheritance” is a word that can start an awful lot of fights.

Not to mention a fair amount of inner turmoil.

If your half sibling were left out of your parent’s will, would you keep all the money for yourself or share with them even though they weren’t in the will?

In today’s story, one man wrestles with this decision. Let’s see what’s going on.

WIBTA for not giving my half-sibling some of my inheritance? At some point in future I am due to inherit a not insignificant amount of money from my mother.

I have a full sister and half brother on my father’s side. My mother has made it clear that whilst she loves my brother he is not her child and will not be in her will or allowed to inherit.

He and his sister feel differently than their mother.

My sister and I have talked about this before and have decided that regardless we will gift him some of our inheritance as it is our money to do what we want with and we felt our brother might deserve some of the family money because it’s not his fault he happened to have a different biological parent. We have indicated as such to him in the past also.

That seems fair and noble of them, but he’s not acting very appreciative.

Recently, however, I feel very disrespected and upset with my brother and am considering going back on these plans. He frequently has been cancelling plans and messing me around, and only really talks to me now when he needs something, which is annoying but ultimately not enough on its own for me to consider cutting him out.

Then there was the (maybe?) last straw.

What has crossed the line for me however is recently I agreed to do him a favour moving some stuff, and he had said he would give me $75 to do it. I moved the stuff and he then reneged on this saying he’d rather not pay me.

It’s not really about the money.

The money isn’t an issue, I would gladly have done it for free, but it is the promise and then going back on it that upsets me. It feels very disrespectful and makes me want to go back on my much more significant promise. I do feel like it is massively disproportionate financially to do this over $75, but equally I feel like why should I give someone who isn’t entitled to my money a bunch of it for free when they don’t respect me or my time or their word?

He doesn’t owe his half brother anything. In fact, he’d be honoring his mother’s wishes by not giving him any money.

Oy, what a mess.

