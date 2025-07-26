He Wasn’t Expecting Much From His First Job, But This Man’s Experiences Failed Even His Low Expectations

Whether it’s at fifteen or twenty five, your first job is always something to remember.

AITA for doing my job and no more? I am a 21-year-old man, and I found my first job through my mom’s friend. My mom is open about me and my dreams to her friends so my boss had to have known my strong drive to be a musician. During the hiring interview I specified to my boss that this is my first job, and that I would need heavy guidance and communication to learn how everything works. I also told her that I intend to take this job more casually as I want to build a career out of my music, that I would do the tasks, but not going above and beyond. She agreed. She said that she will direct my colleagues to teach me the craft and to keep me informed, however none of that happened.

I was taught the most barebones basics in the first month, but then I was left and ignored, seemingly annoying my colleagues when I asked questions or offered help. My main colleague kept dismissing my help and my initiative to learn more, always just doing everything himself, getting angry at me when I insisted on helping. I was left in a spot where I just couldn’t do more even if I tried. My colleague even harrassed me for doing stuff “wrong,” even though I did it exactly how he taught me, or even if I didn’t do the thing he was accusing me of at all. Things I did out of my initiative that would please my boss were shut down by my main colleague. To add fuel to the fire, he has started making more and more mistakes, as he’s getting seriously old.

When I notified him of his mistakes in a friendly manner, he either got mad at me, ignored me, shut me down and dismissed ever making said mistake – even though I literally saw him do it. He even dismisses my authority, changing projects that I am supposed to have the final say on without my knowledge, and sends it off as a finished product. When I mentioned this to my boss, she acted as if nothing was wrong even though something going seriously wrong because of him is getting more and more likely everyday.

The last year and a half has been chaos – and recently my boss announced to me that once my contract is up, she won’t be renewing me. The reasons that she specified were that I wasn’t reliable. I understood that I made mistakes, but I got very confused when she went into the details. She specified that she wanted someone who would always know what to do, wouldn’t ask questions, and wouldn’t need to be supervised. Isn’t that something a boss is supposed to do? Isn’t a boss supposed to supervise their employees, inform them on what they should do? Instead, she scrolls on her phone or goes around having conversations with strangers with a glass of wine in one hand. Meanwhile, her employees are left confused as they don’t know what they are supposed to be doing (since their boss didn’t tell them).

Another reason for me being “fired” is that I’m not doing enough – but I’m doing all I possibly can during my work hours. Once I enter the building I start working and keep on working. I feel guilty taking one five minute break just to breathe, I feel guilty taking a lunch break – I even feel guilty going to the bathroom, meanwhile I hear my colleagues and my boss yapping for tens of minutes at a time. I’m doing all I can as fast and as effectively as I can and I am always barely making it, yet she says I’m supposed to be able to do much more during these short shifts. She also never acknowledges my work, never says “good job” or shows any sign of gratitude, no motivation, only threats – and this is all for minimum wage?

Initially, my boss agreed to me having this job and my music career 50/50, not sacrificing everything for my job. I seriously don’t know how I’m supposed to feel, I’ve tried my hardest to be good at this job and do everything that is required of me, only to hear that I should have done more. I often didn’t even know about things I was supposed to do, because noone told me – they barely answered my calls, replied after hours, or didn’t know themselves. I was confused during my shifts because I wasn’t told details of my duties even if I asked. Yet somehow it’s all my fault. AITA?

