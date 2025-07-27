Her Adult Daughter Chose To Prioritize Detox Rituals Over Basic Hygiene, So One Mother’s Patience Finally Reached A Breaking Point

When one person in a household stops caring about hygiene, everyone else eventually feels the impact.

In this case, a mother watched her relationship with her adult daughter unravel under the weight of body odor, boiling pots, and stubborn refusal to change for anyone else’s comfort.

It’s not that she is against her daughter’s lifestyle choices, but she can’t take the smell anymore!

AITA telling my adult daughter to wear deodorant and stop trying to “sweat out the toxins” while she lives in my house ? My (45f) adult daughter (23f) currently lives with me, her father (47m), and her younger sister (17f). She got into this new lifestyle.

Only eating certain foods, more exercise, no makeup, no shaving, no deodorant, and trying to “sweat out the toxins.” The no deodorant and trying to “sweat out the toxins” thing are a bad combination. She stinks.

But it goes beyond just the odor.

Also, she blasts the heater in her bedroom. She keeps boiling water to steam her face. She has even voluntarily chosen to sit in a hot car with the windows up.

She’s starting to worry about her daughter’s safety — and her own sanity.

I told my adult daughter to stop, that her smell is unpleasant, she’s wasting money, and this could possibly be dangerous. I told her: my house, my rules.

But my husband said I made a mistake. He said all I did was give her something to rebel against. AITA?

She may have been trying to sweat out the toxins, but now her relationship with her mother has never been more toxic.

What does Reddit think of this daughter’s new lifestyle?

Isn’t she a little too old for teenage rebellion?

“Sweating out the toxins” doesn’t mean what she thinks it does.

It can be difficult to argue against strong-willed people.

Many people simply draw the line at bad hygiene.

Sometimes rebellion smells a lot like immaturity.

