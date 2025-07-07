Her Dad Wanted Her To Invite Her Cousins On A Family Vacation, But Now She Doesn’t Want The Cousins Or Her Parents To Go

Some family events can get tricky when it comes to inviting people.

WIBTA If I go to Disney and don’t invite my parents? Earlier this year, I started planning a Disney trip for me, my husband, and our two little girls. I invited my parents and my brother to come along. I was handling everything — hotel, flights, park tickets, dining reservations — the whole thing.

This was going to be a big deal because it would’ve been the first real trip we’ve taken like this as a family. Growing up, my dad was never too interested in spending quality time with us — he’s always been more focused on work. So I was genuinely excited to finally have this opportunity to make memories together, especially with him and his granddaughters.

But a few weeks into planning, my dad called and told me to go ahead and book an extra room and flights for his nephew and the nephew’s kids. I’m honestly not close to them at all. I tried to gently explain that this trip was meant to be just our immediate family — a special moment for us — but he cut me off and said, “They’re family too, just book it.”

I’ll be real — it kind of broke my heart. I was really looking forward to this. After talking it over with my husband, I decided to make up an excuse and cancel the whole thing. Last night, though, we brought it up again and realized how much we still want to take our girls. But now I feel hesitant to invite my parents again because I’m scared the same thing will happen. WIBTA if we just went without telling them?

Why couldn’t the dad just read the room and understand that the daughter didn’t want the cousins there?

They should still take their daughters on vacation.

