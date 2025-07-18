Her Annoying Little Brother Ate All The Chocolate That Her Boyfriend Had Gotten For Her, But When She Told Her Mom About It, She Mom Took Her Brother’s Side

Some siblings can be so annoying, and they’re even more annoying when the parents side with the annoying siblings!

What would you do if your sibling took something that was yours and your parents took the sibling’s side? Would you cry about it, or would you stand up for yourself?

This girl shares how her brother ate all of her chocolates. These were special chocolates from her boyfriend, so it made her really mad.

AITA for blowing up at my parents for a chocolate? Hi, today my (F17), brother (M13) ate the chocolates my bf got me before he left for his hometown, and I was eating maybe 1 of them everyday to save up & have it whenever I feel low & today when I went to grab one, all of them were eaten except one. My brother had eaten 10 of them while I was looking forward to eating them in the next few days.

When I saw that there was only one left I blew up and told my mom why she never ever bothers to tell my brother about basic boundaries or just basic respect. I was frustrated, I was sad and I’ve been extremely depressed the past year so everything that was pent up came out and I started tearing me.

Her mother didn’t understand why she was upset.

My mom verbatim said “are you mad or what? crying over such a stupid thing just get a new one?” Then why couldn’t he get this own? And it’s not just this once. It’s always. My parents never ever think of me, it’s always about my brother and this may sound silly but whenever they go out they will always grab whatever my brother likes over what I like.

She feels her parents only care about her brother.

I’ve never gotten home to something being cooked that I liked or something being bought that I liked. I’ve always been the second choice, the second option, the second priority, the second thought. No one cares for me, they don’t talk to me the way they talk to my brother. They treat me like an emotional child who’s only a burden.

She doesn’t feel good about it…

My brother has taken all my things, eaten what’s mine, always and always only thought about himself. I’m sick of this, I feel so unwanted. I will always be second. That automatically makes me the last.

Why couldn’t the parents at least acknowledge their daughter’s feelings?

This user shares how her brother also took everything from her!

That’s right! This user knows the chocolates belonged to her and not the brother.

This user suggests getting a lockbox and hiding things from the brother.

Exactly! This user shares some suggestions.

This user blames the parents for picking sides.

Her parents have a golden child, and it’s NOT her!

