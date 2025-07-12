Her Mom Wanted To Join A Water Park Trip With Their Grandmother, But She Told Her Mom That She Can’t Come Because They Don’t Get Along

How do you say no to your mom when she keeps emotionally blackmailing you?

AITA for saying my mom shouldn’t come to the water park? My (23F) Mother (47F) texted me 10 minutes ago with a grand idea- that she should join the water park trip I have planned with my Paternal Grandmother (PG) and two youngest cousins (6M and 12F). I am worried that I’m TA for telling her she should not come.

I was asked to go on the trip as my PG will be having to look after the 6 year old who is not a huge fan of slides or deep water. My 12 year old cousin is a fish with an adrenaline addiction, so she will be pulling me around the park to all the slides and high dives (not that I’m complaining!). The water park is about 2 hours from our town via interstate. My PG is driving and paying for my ticket.

My mother does not like my PG. My family meets for dinners once a week and my mother often skips because she does not want to see PG. When she does join, I am often having to run interference between my mother and PG as my mother will make MANY many passive aggressive comments over even the slightest “offense” from my PG. I have to work to keep them separate or else everyone picks up on the bad vibe and the night is ruined. This would be the same for the water park trip. My mother also does not do well with long drives especially those involving interstate travel.

She cannot ride passenger without having panic attacks and screaming at the driver and is still very very nervous and reactionary while driving. She ALSO does not like my 6 year old cousin. He is a handful, but the level of beef she has with this 6 year old is genuinely concerning. She had made him very upset in the past by taking on a disciplinary role (which for her is mostly just screaming demands) and he does not play with or talk to her like he does with other family members.

I pointed these things out to her (politely, EX: Asked would she enjoy it considering she is not treated well by PG and finds 6M to be annoying) and offered to go up on a different day with myself and my sister instead. She responded that I was leaving her out and making her sad. I am doubting myself as she does not have very many chances to leave the house and it is technically not my place to tell her what to do (it is my PG who’s planned and paid for the trip). AITA for telling her no?

