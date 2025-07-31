Her Aunt Keeps Borrowing Her Sewing Machine, So She Wants To Ask Her Aunt To Pay For Using It

Sometimes what starts as a simple favor between family members can turn into a long-term inconvenience.

WIBTA for asking my aunt to pay for my sewing machine I bought a sewing machine for $200 and used it a lot. My aunt asked to borrow it for a project.

I thought, sure—maybe for a few days or weeks.

But borrowing it once wasn’t enough.

When she finished, I took it back, and she immediately asked for it again and kept it for a few more weeks. Every time I bring it back, she needs it. It’s a darn hassle to keep transporting it between houses, so at this point, she’s been keeping it and using it.

It’s basically hers now. I asked my mom if it was okay to ask for financial compensation so I can buy another one for myself to use. My mom said that would be very rude and stingy. And that I can just go to her house to use it.

Why should I have to go to someone’s house to use my machine, what the heck? I don’t think I’m in the wrong for wanting money for something someone took and is keeping. It was not a gift. I bought it for myself. AITA?

