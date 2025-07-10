Her Boyfriend Absentmindedly Made Her Favorite Coffee Before Work, So She Got Up Early Just To Enjoy It

There’s something undeniably tender about being part of someone’s unconscious rhythm.

One quiet morning, one woman was surprised that her boyfriend had brewed her the perfect cup of joe without even realizing it.

You’ll want to read on for this wholesome story.

Boyfriend accidentally made me coffee I thought it was so cute. He got up early to get ready for work and then before he left he came in to say bye to me.

He came bearing one of her favorite things.

He said “sorry I was on autopilot and I accidentally made you coffee”. I was like what? How was it accidentally?

His response was the sweetest thing.

And he said “cuz I just made it without thinking and by the time you get up the foam will be melted”. I got up then so I could enjoy the foam he worked so hard on. I think it’s so sweet when it’s the crack of dawn and he’s running on autopilot he’s still thinking of me.

Apparently, affection kicks in before the caffeine.

What did Reddit make of this sugary sweet story?

This commenter has a similar routine with their partner.

It’s the small details that really count.

Coffee is the best kind of alarm clock.

The best partnerships are made up of lots of sweet little moments.

The coffee wasn’t the best part — it was knowing she was the first thing on his mind that morning.

Even half-asleep, his love was on autopilot.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.