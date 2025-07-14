Her Boyfriend Couldn’t Stand The Sound Of The Air Conditioner, But She’s Drawing The Line At Sweating While She Sleeps

There’s a fine line between accommodating a partner’s needs and sacrificing your own.

In the middle of a brutal heatwave, one woman found herself sweating through that very dilemma when her boyfriend took issue with the volume of the air conditioner she bought to help her sleep.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA for insisting we use the air con despite the noise keeping my boyfriend awake? We’re going through a few days of awful heat and humidity here, and we just installed an air conditioner in our small bedroom to help cope with it.

But her boyfriend wasn’t a fan.

However, my boyfriend is kept awake by the noise it makes (it is loud), as well as the noise from our ceiling fan, so he turns both of those off during the night, leaving me COOKING. I actually left the bedroom and took a blow-up mattress downstairs, where it is cooler.

However, the downstairs sleeping conditions are less than ideal.

But I am lying here on this crappy mattress, thinking longingly of the air conditioner we just bought. I am wondering if I would be the AH if I asked him to sleep downstairs instead?

Sleep is important, and when something jeopardizes that, it’s frustrating.

What did Reddit think?

This is only a temporary setback and this commenter is confident the couple can find a compromise.

If her boyfriend doesn’t like the noise, there are ways to get around that.

Maybe there’s a better alternative than an air mattress.

If there’s any time to use a loud air conditioner, it’s during a heatwave.

This wasn’t about being unreasonable — it was about being able to sleep comfortably in her own bed.

Something has to give here because she’s tired of being the one to sweat it out.

