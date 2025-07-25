Her Boyfriend Is Currently Under House Arrest, And He Wants Her To Skip Social Events And Stay With Him All The Time

Personal freedom and healthy boundaries are essential in any relationship, but what do you do if your boyfriend can’t leave his house?

This woman was in a relationship with a man who was under house arrest.

She fully supported him and made sure to visit him daily with food and fun activities.

However, that wasn’t good enough for him. He wanted more.

AITAH FOR LEAVING MY BOYFRIEND UNDER HOUSE ARREST? My boyfriend (34M) and I (28F) have been together for 5 months. He committed a crime causing him to be on house arrest before we ever met. The majority of the time we have been together, he hasn’t been able to leave his home.

I go over to his place after work and family/friend obligations. I also go out to dinner, boxing classes without him.

I visit him every night. I normally bring him food and hang out with him and sometimes sleep over.

Lately, he has asked me to avoid any obligations outside of work. This includes fun activities with my friends that I’ve had planned for months as well as family gatherings that I would normally never miss.

I understand that he is lonely because he has no contact besides myself, but it is starting to feel like he is making me be under house arrest with him. He recently made me miss my little sister’s graduation ceremony. I told him I’m breaking up with him, but he told me he would hurt himself if I did. AITA for not staying with him when I never committed any crime?

Love shouldn’t feel like a sentence you didn’t sign up for.

