Her Boyfriend Read Her Sister’s Diary And Made Fun Of It, So She Ended Things With Him And Stood Up For Her Sister

If you wrote in a diary and someone else read it, would you be upset? If your boyfriend read your sister’s diary, would you defend him, or stand up for your sister and her privacy?

AITA for breaking up with my bf after he read my little sister’s diary? Some time ago, our mom read my sister’s diary. My sister had written about her insecurities, such as being bullied at school. She also wrote some negative stuff about our parents.

Mom flipped and responded like, “I’m such a terrible mother, huh?” And “Nobody’s perfect, you know that.” She sort of wouldn’t listen to my sister. She’s hidden her diary since from her parents.

My little sister stayed over at my place for some time. She went out with her friends for a while, and I was also out for a bit. When I came home, my sister was holed up in her room. I noticed she seemed off, and I went over next to her on the bed.

She grabbed me and was on the verge of tears. I held her for a bit. She opened up to me that my boyfriend had gone in her room and read her diary while she was out.

He teased her like “Got a little crush?” “You two gonna get married?” “Not good enough for him, huh?” He brought up her vulnerable writing like it was nothing.

She was already rejected by her crush and wrote about that. She was embarrassed. She told me not to tell anyone, not even my boyfriend. She didn’t want to come out of her room.

I was so upset at my boyfriend. My boyfriend didn’t seem to get it. He said, “Yeah, I shouldn’t have gone too far with the teasing.” He said he was trying to make light of some stuff to make her feel better.

No! You shouldn’t have read her diary in the first place. I demanded he apologize to her. I was really, really emotional in the moment.

He started with, “Sorry, you’re sad that I brought up that vulnerable stuff. I didn’t mean to hurt you.” I ended up blowing up on him. I told him that we’re done and he needs to move out.

He left to his parents’ house. I spent the rest of the time with just me and my sister. We did stuff together before she went back home.

My boyfriend’s been texting saying he can apologize better to my sister, and we can get back together. But my sister doesn’t want to see him again. I just ignored his texts. AITA here?

A diary is not meant to be read by anyone except the person who wrote it. The mom and boyfriend both crossed the line by reading the sister’s diary.

A diary is private property. No one is ever allowed to read it!

