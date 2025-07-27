Her Boyfriend’s Annoying Mother Wanted Her To Babysit His Younger Siblings, But She Refused Because She Just Wanted To Hang Out With Her Boyfriend

Who would have thought that a boyfriend’s mother could be so entitled?

AITA for not babysitting my partner’s little brother’s? This past week (Tuesday & Friday), I had my regents. This is important to the story I promise – my school takes students from multiple districts.

I happen to have around a 1 hour bus ride, about 50 minutes by car, but my partner lives pretty close to school. Our regents were early, we started around 8am and ended no later than 11.

Instead of waiting for my bus to come back around to pick me up late, I asked my mom if I could hang out with my partner after we had finished. She said yes because I don’t get to hang out with them outside of school often. It’s Tuesday, we finish our exams and go to the mall.

We end up going back to their house, and we had bumped into their mom on our way in (context: they live with their grandparents, and their mom comes over sometimes). She asked both of us if we could babysit their little brothers (2 & 3 y/o) the next day while she looked for a job. I said I was unsure, I wasn’t going to be in the area. She said, “Okay, I might need you on Friday then”. I didn’t like that she was banking on me coming over to hang out with my PARTNER so she could have us babysit.

Had we never told her I was coming back, she wouldn’t have thought to ask. I confirmed with that my mom said no to Wednesday. Friday comes, their mom hasn’t contacted me or them that day or before then. I had admitted to them I didn’t really want to babysit on Friday, it was going to be my last day in that area for a while since I start working full-time again, and I’d be busy. They agreed.

They texted their mom on the way to the mall, we thought it was a good idea to confirm that she didn’t need us to babysit – and either way, we didn’t necessarily want to (we explained the “last day I’ll be up there” thing, thinking she’d understand). Around 2, we’re already home and hanging out, when they get a text from their mom saying, “That’s pretty rude”. We were kinda shocked, and we apologized. The follow up texts, verbatim, were: “if you were sorry, you’d be rethinking your answer”, “sorry not sorry”, “but whatever, it’s your choice”, and “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I’m disappointed”.

I was upset – why is she disappointed in us from something that she didn’t confirm that she wanted us to do? And yes, she asked teenagers to babysit before asking her boyfriend first. I really didn’t like that I had to keep MY schedule open for plans SHE made for me. My plans were ALREADY set before – hang out with my partner! And what confuses me is the job part, what about online applications?

They told me not to worry about her, and they’d take the heat later. But the rest of the afternoon, I was unable to fully enjoy the rest of my time with them. I was afraid she’d never ask me to babysit the kids ever because of this one time. I am usually up to babysitting if I can, but it just wasn’t the day. So, AITA?

