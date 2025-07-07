Her Brother Keeps Forgetting To Refill His Medication On Time, So He Keeps Asking Her To Give Him Some Of Her Perscription

Filling up your prescription on time is a personal responsibility, and it’s quite important.

If your brother were taking the same medication that you take, and if he forgot to refill his prescription, would you let him have some of your medication? Or would you refuse?

This woman takes the same antidepressant as her brother.

But he keeps forgetting to request his prescription on time and often relies on her to give him some of hers.

She’s sick of it.

AITA that I will not give my brother my medication? I (30F) and my brother (36M) are on the same antidepressant. Yay for genetics! We both suffer from anxiety. My brother has failed to request his prescription on time. This means he is going without his daily tablet for a few days.

This woman has always been asked to give him some tablets.

This is at least the 4th time I’ve been asked to give him some of mine. I always have in the past. I have given mine to him in the past. But the trouble is, I am then left short for a day or two.

Their mom always favors her brother.

My mum always favoured my brother’s needs over mine. That’s despite him being a grown man, and he has a family of his own.

I voiced my concerns. I said I could give him some of mine again, but then, I’m going without it for however many days I give him. My doctor only gives me the exact amount I need to last me 8 weeks. Only after then can I get more.

Her mom called her selfish for not helping her brother.

My mum has fallen out with me and essentially called me selfish. My brother is high up in the company he works for, so I struggle to see a reason he “forgets” to order his prescription. It’s probably just because he can rely on asking me. AITA?

She shouldn’t feel bad about saying no to her brother. He’ll never stop forgetting to refill his prescription if he can count on her to help him out.

Your medication, your responsibility.

