Her Brother Keeps Happily Humming All Day And It’s Driving Her Nuts, But She Doesn’t Want To Hurt His Feelings By Telling Him To Stop

You don’t get to choose your siblings. You get to exercise your patience and handle things the best you can.

And this is what this young lady is trying to do while listening to her brother’s insistent and out-of-tune humming. But it’s driving her nuts.

Should she say something and risk starting a spat, or just endure it until they don’t have to share the same space anymore?

Read the story and analyze the situation.

WIBTA if I told my brother to stop humming? I usually have no issue with people humming or singing. Particularly not if they are my family. On the other hand, my older brother (20M) is absolutely terrible when it comes to humming. He’s tone deaf, and LOUD about it.

It also feels like he’s at an acoustic theater.

It doesn’t help that the time that he hums the most whenever he is in the bathroom (which, might I add, he spends up to an hour in), which is the most echo-y room in the entire house. Thus, whether you like it or not, his sorry excuse for humming is broadcast throughout the entire house.

It’s driving her nuts.

I feel incredibly mean saying this, but I want little more than to tell him to just shut his mouth or, at the very least, learn some kind of singing or something, because he is legitimately atrocious. His humming is more so just one incessant note that’s changed up every now and then by volume and, to say the least, is grating.

She doesn’t want to be rude, but she can’t take this anymore.

I don’t wanna be an *******, because he’s pretty content when he hums, but damn, I’m SO tired of it. He does this twice a day and, if I hear him humming in the bathroom while I’m trying to sleep, I might actually scream. WIBTA?

She’s going to start building resentment if she doesn’t talk to him about it.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

There are solutions to the issue that don’t involve censoring her brother, if she’s willing to try.

But some people just can’t stand annoying noises, so maybe she should just be honest about it without making him feel bad about himself.

