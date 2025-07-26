Her Brother Skipped Her Graduation To Scroll On TikTok, So She Gave Him The Silent Treatment

For many people, milestones should be celebrated with family.

AITA for giving the silent treatment to my brother due to a highschool graduation Recently, I just had my high school graduation, which according to my parents isn’t a ‘real’ grad. But to me, it was very important because I didn’t know personally if I’d live this long to see it. So, I was really happy to celebrate it and have fun.

Now for the “being a jerk” part. For context, my small brother and I have been really close our entire lives. We’re only 3 years apart, but we tell each other almost everything and always hang out together. So on the day of grad, he just randomly announced that he’s not coming. I didn’t know about this, I was at the venue.

During my walk, I noticed he wasn’t there, so I thought maybe he got hurt on the way, etc., as it was highly unlikely he wouldn’t come. However, when I got home, he was just sitting on his phone scrolling on TikTok. That’s it. Nothing else. He just decided he was gonna stay home to scroll. I pestered him so many times asking why he didn’t come, and he was like, “Didn’t feel like it.”

Now, that hurt me a lot, so I’ve stopped talking to him these past 2 days. He keeps going, in a very rude, annoyed tone: “Stop ignoring me. It was just grad. Don’t be mad over something stupid.”

But I can’t stop. I know as the older one I should be more emotionally mature, but I’m also the one who compromises all the time. Am I the jerk for being this mad over a graduation ceremony and ignoring and giving the silent treatment to my brother?

Even the smallest actions can leave the deepest impact.

