Her Coworkers Invited Her To Watch A Movie With Them, But She Said No Because She Felt Weird And Uncomfortable

AITA for cancelling last minute? There are a few people in my university who I do not necessarily consider friends of mine. They work with me as peer mentors in this programme. We occasionally converse, but I don’t have them on social media.

A few weeks ago, they got my number from the group chat we are all in. They began messaging me constantly. They are nice people, so I didn’t mind. They have recently invited me to dinner with them a few times, and I have attended every single time.

However, a few days ago, they asked me to go to the cinema with them and I couldn’t. I had previous plans with a friend. However, the plans fell through, so I agreed to go to the cinema with them. Then yesterday, I found out they prayed I would come, which was so weird to me.

So I made an excuse and did not go. Am I the jerk? One of them is also very weird with me which makes me feel more uncomfortable to be around them all.

