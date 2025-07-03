July 3, 2025 at 3:23 am

Her Dad Called Her Fat, So She Didn’t Tell Him She Was Pregnant And Called Him Out For His Remarks

by Ashley Ashbee

It’s generally understood that it is rude to negatively comment on another person’s appearance.

Apparently the dad in this story didn’t get the memo.

See why his daughter is mad at him.

AITA for calling my dad out for commenting on my weight

Today in front of my whole family my dad commented on my weight, saying I’m getting fatter each time I see him.

I’m pregnant and he doesn’t know.

She let him have it.

I called him a ****** asshole in front of everyone, said I had a nice gift to announce my pregnancy, but since he’s so set on asking about my weight in public, might as well tell him now.

Some of my family said I was justified in my reaction.

Not everyone gets it.

Others said I overreacted since my dad was just concerned.

AITA for calling my dad out on his rude behavior commenting on my weight?

Here is what people are saying.

Definitely not.

Screenshot 2025 06 09 at 2.17.03 AM Her Dad Called Her Fat, So She Didnt Tell Him She Was Pregnant And Called Him Out For His Remarks

That’s one way to put it.

Screenshot 2025 06 09 at 2.17.12 AM Her Dad Called Her Fat, So She Didnt Tell Him She Was Pregnant And Called Him Out For His Remarks

Sounds like a blessing in disguise.

Screenshot 2025 06 09 at 2.17.46 AM Her Dad Called Her Fat, So She Didnt Tell Him She Was Pregnant And Called Him Out For His Remarks

Telling him could complicate things for sure.

Screenshot 2025 06 09 at 2.18.09 AM Her Dad Called Her Fat, So She Didnt Tell Him She Was Pregnant And Called Him Out For His Remarks

Some people never learn.

Screenshot 2025 06 09 at 2.19.16 AM Her Dad Called Her Fat, So She Didnt Tell Him She Was Pregnant And Called Him Out For His Remarks

No father of the year award for you.

Yikes.

