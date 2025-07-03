Her Dad Called Her Fat, So She Didn’t Tell Him She Was Pregnant And Called Him Out For His Remarks

It’s generally understood that it is rude to negatively comment on another person’s appearance.

Apparently the dad in this story didn’t get the memo.

See why his daughter is mad at him.

AITA for calling my dad out for commenting on my weight

Today in front of my whole family my dad commented on my weight, saying I’m getting fatter each time I see him. I’m pregnant and he doesn’t know.

She let him have it.

I called him a ****** asshole in front of everyone, said I had a nice gift to announce my pregnancy, but since he’s so set on asking about my weight in public, might as well tell him now. Some of my family said I was justified in my reaction.

Not everyone gets it.

Others said I overreacted since my dad was just concerned. AITA for calling my dad out on his rude behavior commenting on my weight?

Here is what people are saying.

Definitely not.

That’s one way to put it.

Sounds like a blessing in disguise.

Telling him could complicate things for sure.

Some people never learn.

No father of the year award for you.

Yikes.

