Her Dad Gave Her All Of Her Mom’s Jewelry After She Passed, But Now That Her Dad Is Getting Remarried, He Wants Some Back To Gift His New Wife And Her Daughters

If your mom died and left you all of her jewelry, would you keep it all for yourself, or would you consider sharing it with other family members?

In today’s story, one woman does not want anyone else to lay their hands on her late mom’s jewelry, but her dad is trying to convince her to give some of it to his new wife and her daughters. Should she do it?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for allowing my dad to give any of my late mom’s jewelry to his fiancée or their daughters? My mom died when I (26f) was 12. When I was 15 my dad gave me all her things after an overeager ex of his tried to take some of mom’s stuff for herself, which resulted in me yelling at the woman and her trying to slap me for disrespecting her and dad breaking up with her. It wasn’t the first time someone had shown an interest in some of it. His sister wanted a pearl pendant that belonged to mom and she even tried to steal it.

Her dad honored his late wife’s wishes.

Dad told me that mom wanted her things to go to me so he was respecting her wishes. After he gave it all to me I packed it up and sent it to my grandparents for safe keeping. My dad met his fiancée when I was 17. The two of us did not connect and I moved out when I turned 18, which is when they started having children. Now they have five together and they’re due to get married in February 2026.

Her dad seems to have changed his mind about honoring his late wife’s wishes.

He has two daughters (7 and 6) with his fiancée and he told me recently he wanted to give the three of them a gift from mom’s collection of jewelry. He wants his fiancée to have mom’s claddagh ring that she got in her teens. He wants the necklace he bought mom for their wedding for the oldest of his and his fiancée’s two daughters and a bracelet he bought mom for the younger daughter. He told me his fiancée was also in love with a watch my mom owned and he suggested I could give it to her as a wedding gift since the two of us have “had a rough time connecting” and he feels like it would make her feel welcome.

Not gonna happen!

My answer to all of it was no. I didn’t hesitate in saying it or beat around the bush. I was honest. My answer was no. He told me it was the right thing to do and that it shows we’re all one family. I told him be that as it may he could buy them jewelry if he wanted but my mom was not THEIR family and like he said, she wanted all of her things to go to me.

Her future stepmom tried to persuade her.

His fiancée asked me what kind of daughter I’m being to her (she’s 12 years older than me ffs!!) and what kind of sister I was being. She said all of her kids could get something of my mom’s stuff and it would truly make us all feel like a family. Then she brought it back around to her and how she deserved to have the ring that my dad talked about a lot, even more than his or mom’s wedding ring. I told her that was too bad for her and the ring was mine now. Just like all of it belongs to me now. And she and her kids were getting none of it. My dad sent me a long text telling me for his sake he hopes I reconsider because this is breaking his heart and putting him in a difficult spot. AITA?

She should keep all of that jewelry locked up for safe keeping. It’s hers and hers alone.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

