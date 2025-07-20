Her Dad Left Everything To His Wife, But When Her Half Sister Got Cut Out Of The Inheritance, Their Grandfather Decided To Make Things Right

It’s really important for everyone to have a will because you never know what’s going to happen, and it’s also really important to think carefully about who you’re leaving everything to in your will. You can’t always assume that the people who inherit everything will do the right thing.

In today’s story, one daughter is cut out of her dad’s will, and years later, it results in his other daughter being cut out of her grandfather’s will. Now, the mother is furious, and everyone is pointing blame.

Let’s see who really messed up in this family drama.

AITA for telling my mom she stole my half sister’s inheritance and she’s the reason our grandfather disinherited me? My 17F. About 8 years ago my dad died in an accident. He had a daughter, Sarah, who’s 3 years older than me. She was 12 at the time. My dad left everything to my mom, under the impression that she’d take care of both me and Sarah (her mom passed away a long time ago). But my mom didn’t want to, so she handed her back and she was raised by the various relatives on my dad’s side.

I saw her relatively regularly but she avoided my mom and there were clearly tensions between them. I now know my mom left her no money either. She took the entire estate and life insurance money from my dad and she still owns the assets, and continues to insist my dad left them to her and not to Sarah.

A couple of weeks ago our grandfather announced his plans for his estate. He has 3 children (counting my dad), he’s decided to split his assets 3 ways, one representing each child. Then he said he splits each segment 50-50 between the parent and their children to give the children a head start in life, as all the grandchildren are between 15 and 25. With the exception of my dad’s third. Which is going entirely to Sarah. He mentioned Sarah was treated unfairly all her life and by her step mother who already took her share of her dad’s inheritance and as a result he’s making things right.

He told me personally that he doesn’t blame me but as the sole inheritor of my mom’s assets I should be ok anyway. He mentioned I’ll receive a nominal amount from the estate, roughly a few thousand but not more. My mom is LIVID about this and she believes my dad’s share should have been treated similarly to other children, I.e. half of it going to “his estate”, which she inherited, the other half split between me and Sarah. Her argument is that my dad already decided who should get his share and it’s her. She actually trying to get legal advice and claims she will contest the will.

I don’t get her. My grandfather is ALIVE and well, what is there to contest? At the end of the day it’s his money. And my mom’s actions have resulted in me being disinherited. So I told her point blank that maybe she shouldn’t have stolen Sarah’s inheritance. And she didn’t like it, claims I’m disinherited because my grandfather is disrespecting our father and is playing favorites rather than anything to do with her and accused me of siding with him. AITA?

