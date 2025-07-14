Dog-Phobic Sibling Didn’t Want To Pet Her Sister’s New Pooch, And It Made Waves In Her Family

Some people are afraid of spiders, some, heights, some, dogs… Like this poster, who got bitten by a dog as a kid.

But in this story, the bad experience doesn’t change their family’s perspective on welcoming a new furry friend into the fold.

AITA for refusing to pet my sister’s new dog Ever since I was five I was afraid of dogs because I had been bitten by one on the shoulder.

My sister got a huge dog she wanted me to pet him. I did not want to pet him, after all I am afraid of dogs. She kept on trying to get me to pet him and I didn’t want to so I didn’t.

Yeah, why would you try to make someone pet a dog if they were afraid?

I refused to touch the dog or go near the dog. She got mad at me because I wouldn’t try to pet her dog even though I was really scared to pet the dog.

Maybe his bark was worse than his bite, but who cares if OP pets the dog?

AITA for not wanting to pet my sister’s dog because of my huge phobia?

I’d say, why force someone’s hand?

Someone is like, duh, no.

Another person says, you can work on your fear and still say no.

Another person says you don’t have to touch anyone or anything you don’t know.

Another poster reminds us, no means no.

Another person says, just don’t visit.

Dogs are not everyone’s best friend.

