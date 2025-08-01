Her Family Came And Took Her Dog To The Vet Against Her Will, And Now They’re Upset That She Doesn’t Want To Pay For It

Taking care of a sick dog can be difficult, and it is always nice when family members can help you out.

What would you do if your dog had just come from the vet, but then your family came over to ‘help’ and they took the dog back to the vet against your will?

That is what happened to the pet owner in this story, so now she is refusing to pay them the cost of the vet visit because she didn’t want her dog to go in the first place.

Check it out.

AITA for Refusing to Pay for a Vet Visit My Family Forced on My Dog? A month ago, my little pup unfortunately needed anal gland surgery. The first week was extremely difficult — she was in a lot of pain, dealing with incontinence, and needed round-the-clock support. I live independently, so juggling everything alone was a real logistical and emotional challenge.

That was nice of them to help out.

Five days post-surgery, a situation came up where I needed someone to watch her for a few hours. I asked my parents (who live with my sister), explained her need for supervision, and they agreed. I dropped her off and went to finish my errands. When I came back, I found she’d removed her surgical cone and was roaming freely around the house. My dad — the only one awake — insisted he had been watching her the entire time. But once in the car, I realized her stitches had torn. I was upset, but understood it was likely just an unfortunate accident.

That’s good that the vet was able to care for the dog.

I rushed her to the vet. The wound had become infected, but thankfully the vet cleaned and treated it. I was told to keep her calm and completely still for the next 48 hours. We got home at 9am after a long and exhausting night and both passed out. A few hours later, I woke up to commotion. My dad had told my mum what happened. Not knowing I had just taken the dog to the vet, she let herself into my house unannounced. I explained that everything had already been handled, that the dog needed rest, but she refused to leave. She claimed the fact I was sleeping at midday meant the dog wasn’t being properly looked after.

This seems like a very unhealthy family dynamic.

I begged her to go, explained the full situation, but she called my sister, who then showed up and did the same — ignored everything I was saying. The dog was shaking in fear, and I was emotionally shutting down. Despite my repeated pleas, they took the dog and went to another vet. That vet confirmed she had just been treated and said the second visit was unnecessary. Unlike all the other vet visits related to the surgery, this one wasn’t considered medically necessary — and therefore wasn’t covered by my insurance. Eventually, they returned her and left.

Yes, things happen.

I understand the stitches tearing in their care wasn’t deliberate, it was a tough situation and things happen. I would have appreciated an apology, but instead my dad said, “You shouldn’t have gone out.” Maybe he’s right, but it felt unfair and dismissive. Now, my mum and sister want me to pay for the second vet visit. The one I pleaded with them not to take her to. The one that wasn’t needed, not covered by insurance, and caused more harm than good.

No, they should not have done that at all.

They’re saying, “If you ever felt like I needed help, I would expect you to do the same for me.” But does that justify completely overruling my judgment, invading my home, and putting my recovering dog through unnecessary stress?

So, am I wrong for not feeling financially responsible for a vet visit I didn’t want, didn’t agree with, and that wasn’t necessary? Their response has been to isolate me from the family, and it’s left me feeling really distressed.

No, they essentially kidnapped the dog and brought it to the vet against her will; they should pay for it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments think about this situation.

100% agree with this commenter.

She really should have stood up to her family.

This commenter says she should change her locks.

They really are animal abusers.

Yup, they have no leg to stand on here.

This whole family is crazy.

I feel bad for the dog.

