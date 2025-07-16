Her Family Dismissed Her College Journey, So She Left Them Off The Graduation Guest List

She worked full-time, raised a son, and earned her degree—without much interest or support from her family.

When they found out about her graduation after she declined to pet-sit, all hell broke loose.

They say she should’ve told them. She says they never really cared.

AITA for not inviting my family to my graduation? My family and I aren’t particularly close. I moved out at 17 and was no contact for 8 years because of several situations stemming from my childhood. After getting back in contact, I’ve still kept relative distance because they haven’t entirely changed much. While I was no contact, I had a baby so my life has been mostly working and doing what I need to in order to provide for my kid. He’s a teenager now and mostly self sufficient, so I decided to finally go to college in my 30s and I am graduating with my bachelors in mortuary science in two weeks.

Talk about turning your life around.

My family has overall been very nonchalant about me going to school and have on more than one occasion forgotten entirely. They’ve complained several times that I can’t go on family vacations when I’ve explained that the majority of my money is going towards my tuition and bills. On top of working full time to support myself and my son, I have been doing an unpaid internship for my credit hours and clinical cases so even if I could financially swing it, I wouldn’t have the time.

No time, no money, no fun.

I mentioned that my graduation was coming up a couple months ago and the conversation turned into my sister bragging about her masters that she got a couple years ago and about how her best friend just published a book, basically telling me that I am behind the curve. Since the conversation got derailed, the date of my graduation never came up and I didn’t really try to insert the topic after that. Yesterday, my mom asked me to pet sit the weekend of my graduation because she’s planned an out of state trip and I said I couldn’t because that’s when I’ll be graduating.

Ouch.

Now they are all mad and saying I should have invited them or told them sooner. My mom claims she wouldn’t have made travel plans if she knew my graduation was that weekend. AITA?

When someone puts in years of effort with little recognition or support, it’s no surprise they’d want to share their moment with people who actually showed up.

Everyone agrees on this one: Not the AH, in any way shape or form.

This person says this is definitely a them problem.

This person says they’re definitely not in the category to be invited.

And this person says to focus on what’s important and ignore the rest.

Ignore the grind, don’t expect an invite to the glow-up.

