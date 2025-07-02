Her Father Told Her She Was A Failure, So She’s Printing Off Photos Of Herself With Her College Degree To Put All Over His House

It’s a real bummer when you hear about parents who treat their kids this way…

But this story has a happy ending!

Because this young woman knew exactly how to get some epic, petty revenge on her dad.

Read on and see what she did!

Petty revenge for my dad. “When I told my dad I was pregnant at 19, he told me I am just like my sisters and wouldn’t get a degree and I was a failure.

She’s showing him!

Well guess who got a degree and pursuing another? Me! So for Father’s Day I will be having my degree enlarged for him as a gift. I also with have several pics and enlargements of it for him to stare at. And the first thing we will see when he wakes up is my degree. (Taped onto the ceiling). My parents have The Last supper Painting in their dining room. My dad sits in front of it so I will be putting another one there.

He won’t be able to ignore it!

And when he misses me, I’ll have a mini diploma the size of an ID put in his wallet. Then I’ll have my diploma framed on his wall in several locations. I’m an amazing daughter I know. Since my parents are Jesus lovers, I will have someone photo shop Jesus hold my degree as a Christmas gift. I’ll make sure to gift them copies of my degree until they pass away.”

Her father is never gonna forget what she’s accomplished!

And well he should not.

