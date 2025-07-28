Her Friend Bought A Ring For Herself When They Went Shopping, So When Her Friend Later Regifted That Ring As A Birthday Present, She Called Her Out On It

Have you ever regifted something? One big rule when regifting is not to give the gift back to the person who gave it to you. Another rule is to ideally give it to someone who you think will actually like it.

Would you be upset if you knew a friend gave you something she originally bought for herself instead of actually picking out a present she thought you would like?

In today’s story, one birthday girl finds herself in this situation, and she’s wondering if she messed up by calling her friend out on her quite unthoughtful gift.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for calling out a regifted present? One of my closest friends gave me a birthday present. There were several small items and the last thing I opened was a ring with a small citrine stone. I was immediately disappointed, because I recognized this ring, my friend had bought it from a crystal shop for herself when we were on an out of town trip together. She didn’t want it wrapped up, she wore it out the store and she showed it to me as we left. I remember not liking it but saying something like “oh, nice.”

She thought maybe it was another ring exactly like her friend’s ring.

I confirmed it was her ring by trying it on right away, lest she was doing some kind of bestie pair rings thing and had a matching one. It immediately fell off my thumb, which is my biggest finger. She knows my ring size is 6 (she bought me a ring the previous year) just like I know her ring size is 9. This was the ring she had bought herself.

She called her friend out on what she did.

I know I should be grateful for receiving anything at all, but I guess it was especially disappointing because I put a lot of time and thought into her presents, and her gifts can be hit or miss. She saw it fall off my finger and then enthusiastically went into how she bought it in [city we visited]. I couldn’t help myself and replied in a quiet voice, “I know, I was with you when you wore it out of the store.” Her memory isn’t great at times, so I’m sure she’d forgotten this fact.

She wonders if she shouldn’t have said anything.

She immediately denied it by saying “no I didn’t…” and then I changed the subject and we didn’t mention it again. I do feel the more polite thing would have been gracious and just thanked her for the gift. On the other hand, I am the type to keep things bottled up and not talk about things that bother me. And I can’t help it I guess, this really bothered me. AITA?

Calling out her friend didn’t seem to change the situation, so if her friend isn’t upset, it really doesn’t seem to matter. It’s just too bad her friend didn’t give her something more thoughtful than a ring too big for her to wear.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

What her friend did is tacky.

This person thinks she handled the situation well.

Another person agrees that she didn’t do anything wrong.

This person thinks honesty is important, but this friendship may not be.

What her friend did technically isn’t regifting; it’s worse.

Talk about a bad gift!

