Her Friend Has Blown Her Off For Years, So When She Found About Her Friend’s Wedding On Social Media, She Decided Not To Go

AITA for not going to my “best” friends wedding? “We’ve been best friends, or so I (26f) thought, for almost 10 years. I’ve been there for her (24f) through everything: when her dad passed, when she got caught with pot at 19 and I took the blame (her family is very religious), every birthday, celebration, or hard moment, I’ve shown up for her.

But for the past 4 years, it’s been really one-sided. She’s constantly no-showed or canceled on me for birthdays, hangouts, and holidays. I always have to be the one to text or call first, and half the time she doesn’t respond. Her and I have had a talk about this a year or so ago, but obviously it was short-lived. Yet she’s always out with her other friends, which always really hurt my feelings.

Back in September, she started dating someone new and got engaged this spring. I found out through a Facebook post, no text, no call, nothing. That really hurt. I thought I was her best friend, and I wasn’t even told personally. I hoped maybe I’d be part of her wedding in some small way, but it’s been complete silence.

Today, she texted asking for my address to send a wedding invite. I told her I wasn’t going. At first, I gave the surface-level reasons, jury duty, my uncle just passed, doctor appointments—because they’re true and I don’t have time off work. But she pushed, so I was honest, I told her I didn’t feel like she’d care whether I came or not, since she’s made so little effort to be in my life.

I said I didn’t want to keep showing up for someone who doesn’t do the same for me. I also mentioned how I’ve tried to meet her fiancé, but she always brushes it off or ghosts me, saying “he’s picky about how he spends his time.” She responded with, “wow, ok thanks,” and hasn’t said anything since. Another mutual friend isn’t going either for similar reasons, and she’s ignoring them too. Now I feel like the jerk for not going, but I also feel like I’d be faking happiness for someone who hasn’t shown up for me in years. AITA?”

It sounds like they have grown apart, and that’s okay. She doesn’t have to go to her former friend’s wedding.

You can only ignore a person for so long before they want to cut off contact with you.

