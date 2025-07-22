Her Friend Met Her Kindness With Contempt On Their Shared Vacation, So She Made Sure Her Friend’s Plane Ride Home Was Equally Unpleasant

Traveling with friends can deepen existing bonds, but it can also reveal cracks in the relationship you didn’t even realize were there.

When her best friend ends up bringing more emotional baggage than actual luggage on their trip, she concocted a very petty plan to get back at her.

Changed seats when I checked in for our flight I’ve been on vacation/a crapshow with my best friend this week… and she’s been horrible to me, despite me paying for most of the trip.

I’d offered to bring her along because I knew she was having a really tough time in several areas of her life and knew she could use a break — but I definitely learned a new grown-up lesson the hard way: leave messy people at home (unless you want them to bring their mess!). Anyway, we leave tomorrow.

The vacation I saved and paid for was trash. The least I could do was to rebook her seats away from me so that she’s in the center seat, last row, right next to the bathroom on a longish flight.

I pray she also has a couple screaming toddlers in her ear and, frankly, it’s gonna be a long time before I’m interested in seeing her again. It’s not great revenge, but it’s definitely petty.

