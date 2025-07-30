Her Friend Offered To Help Her Move Across The Country, So She Was Shocked When Her Friend Demanded Compensation

Moving across the country can be really stressful, and it can be really helpful to have a friend come with you to help.

If you offered to help a friend move, would you expect anything in return, or would you just be helping to be nice?

This woman relocated from the Midwest to the East Coast.

Her friend volunteered to tag along and help with the move, but when they all got to the new place, her friend and the friend’s boyfriend demanded compensation for the “emotional stress.”

Should she pay her friend?

Read the full story below.

AITA for not compensating my friend? So basically, I just moved across the country (Midwest to East Coast), and my friend tagged along. I didn’t have room in my car for myself, my two cats, her, and her boyfriend, so she followed in a rental car. I was able to put some stuff in the back of it.

This woman got to her new place safely.

All was seemingly going pretty well, and I got to my new place alright and unloaded both cars. However, this morning she came to my new place with her boyfriend with 10 minutes of lead time, which was already annoying. But I didn’t have anything else to do, so it was fine.

Her friend demanded that she pay her.

However, when she got to my place, she said something along the lines of: “Nice apartment. By the way, you should pay me a lot of money.” I was super confused, so obviously, I asked what she meant by that. She clarified that the trip was “exceptionally stressful” for her as she was constantly anxious, exhausted, and had panic attacks.

She was speechless.

She said that it was probably the worst time of her life, and that I needed to compensate her somehow. This left me pretty speechless, as we only discussed me pitching in to help cover the cost of her rental car. I paid half. Her boyfriend then said that I needed to pay more, because it wasn’t just about the rental car. It was about her driving through the Midwest being “visibly trans” and having to go through the stress of finding safe bathrooms for the three days of driving.

Her friend just left her apartment after she refused to give in to her demands.

We sat in awkward silence for about 10 minutes in my empty apartment. Then, she randomly left my apartment without saying anything. AITA if I refuse to compensate her? I don’t think I should have to pay anything because I didn’t ask her to go. She asked me if she could tag along with her boyfriend.

She feels like her friend’s anxiety and stress are not her problem.

I already contributed for her rental, and I gave her a travel itinerary weeks before we left. It wasn’t like she didn’t know where we were driving through ahead of time. I just feel like her anxiety and stress simply isn’t my problem. This should just be a life lesson for her not to volunteer to help someone move long distance.

Does she owe her friend money, or is her friend being ridiculous?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You do not owe them any money, says this person.

Here’s a similar thought from this user.

This person offers some helpful advice.

Short and straight to the point.

Finally, this person gives their honest opinion.

When you volunteer to help, don’t demand payment for the favor afterward.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.