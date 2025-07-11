Her Friends Pressured Her To Order A Boozy Drink After She Repeatedly Said No, So She Refused To Pay For It When They Went Ahead

When someone tells you that they don’t like to drink alcohol, get over it and leave them alone about it!

Who cares?!?!

I’ve never understood folks who get offended when OTHER PEOPLE don’t like to drink.

That’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit and the woman who wrote it wants to know if she was out of line for how she behaved during a night out with friends.

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for not paying for something I ordered and walking out? “I (23f) have a friend group with five women, including me. Their ages range between 21-26). This happened yesterday and I need opinions on whether I was right to walk out without paying or wrong for doing so. So yesterday was my friend Lily’s (21f) birthday. She just turned 21 and wanted a birthday dinner at a fancy restaurant. Me and four other girls were in attendance. All of my friends drink aside from me. I’m not a drinker, have never been one, and will never be one.

No, thanks!

Me and my friends get seated and Lily all happy suggests me to buy an alcoholic beverage. I refused and the rest of my friends decided to chime in and tells me to get one. Once again I refuse. They know I don’t drink and how I feel about it. But basically them begging me to get a drink kept going on for about five minutes. Even sent the waiter away because I hadn’t agreed yet. I’m not good under pressure especially when multiple people are telling me to do one thing. I eventually said yes though because they kept begging. Lily even suggested a drink and said it’s for “beginners” whatever that means. I told them I didn’t want it and that I know I won’t like it. They said I will…

She wasn’t into it.

The drink came and as I stated I didn’t like it. One sip and I wanted it gone. They told me to keep trying it but I refused and luckily they just dropped it.

I’m not paying for that!

Anyways the bill comes and I separated the meal that I got from the drink. They all asked me why I did that as I should be buying the drink? I said I wasn’t buying it since I didn’t willingly get it. They begged me to get it knowing I didn’t want it. Lily said I could’ve said no.. I DID!! Many times at that.

She was OVER IT.

They kept going back and forth with me on it and eventually I just got up and walked out the restaurant. I sent the money for my meal to Lily and stated that if she or no one else was going to buy the drink then they shouldn’t have begged me to got it. My husband stated I wasn’t in the wrong and that I should distance myself from them. However the texts messages from all four of them haven’t stopped.”

Some people just won’t take no for an answer…

